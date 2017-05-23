One injured in early morning Hub City shooting
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 29-year-old male whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound and is currently in the ICU.
