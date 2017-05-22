Memorial site to honor fallen officers Deen & Tate
Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate were killed in the line of duty May 9, 2015, in downtown Hattiesburg on East 4th Street during a traffic stop. Two years later, members of the Briarfield Community, Hattiesburg Housing Authority and a retired HPD captain are spearheading efforts to build a memorial honoring the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
|Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|I hate rednecks
|228
|Help please
|Mar '17
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC