MDOC to use portion of old Forrest Co. Jail

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors announced Monday that officials from the Mississippi Department of Corrections are interested in leasing office space. "Under Judge Bob Helfrich's leadership, basically MDOC was approached about moving their operations to our facility from Clover Leaf Mall," Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said.

