Martin joins Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy

1 hr ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Olivia C. Martin, PT, DPT, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Therapy. Martin received her Doctor of Physical Therapy from The University of Saint Augustine for Health Sciences in Saint Augustine, Fla., and her Bachelor of Science from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

