Lee County Sheriff's Dept. Searching for missing 12-year-old

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Gavin Bailey was last seen leaving class at Nettleton School around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the department. The Lee County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

