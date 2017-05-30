Lamar County man jailed on rape charge
Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff's deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel. "It happened last Saturday night/Sunday morning at a residence on D.L. Hatten Road where there was a party going on," Rigel said.
