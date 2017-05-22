Investigators warn of creative drug p...

Investigators warn of creative drug paraphernalia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

"Don't be oblivious to the fact that this stuff is not out there, because it is," said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell. "They are coming up with more and more innovative ways of hiding and using drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
News Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m... Apr '17 Sharing A Weed 7
the USA will be destroyed Apr '17 truth hurts 1
Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli... Apr '17 Mabel Allen 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Mar '17 I hate rednecks 228
Help please Mar '17 Moving 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC