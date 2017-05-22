Hattiesburg rolls out pavement preservation plan. Source: WDAM
The Hattiesburg Public Works Department is implementing a new way to repair streets to keep them in better condition longer and save money. Director Larry Barnes said the city is testing a new pavement preservation plan to ensure Hattiesburg gets the full life out of the asphalt it already has on city streets.
