Hattiesburg museum honors Vietnam vets, celebrates 8th anniversary

Thursday May 25 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

African-American veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Thursday at a Hattiesburg museum, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary. "All too often, we're not recognized, we're not recognized, I appreciate it very deeply, I appreciate it," said James Simmons of Hattiesburg, one of the veterans honored.

