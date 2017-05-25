Hattiesburg mayoral candidates debate ahead of election

The three candidates running to be Hattiesburg's next mayor discussed issues facing the city on Wednesday night at The University of Southern Mississippi. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Johnny DuPree, Independent Toby Barker and Independent Shawn O'Hara answered questions at the debate, which was hosted by The League of Women Voters Pine Belt, about prioritizing infrastructure repairs needed to water lines, roads and bridges and drainage, improving education and problems in the Hattiesburg Public School District and expanding city limits and services through annexation along Highway 98. DuPree said he'd put improving water lines and water quality first, and has been working on grant-funded projects to do so for almost a decade.

