Hattiesburg graphic designer taking shot at Gander Outdoors contest

In early May, employees at the Gander Mountain on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg started hanging "going out of business" and "liquidation sale" signs on the store windows. While the Gander Mountain brand is going out of business, WDAM 7 later found out the retailer was purchased by Marcus Lemonis, owner of Camping World, who is working to keep the current store locations across the county.

