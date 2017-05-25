Hattiesburg graphic designer taking shot at Gander Outdoors contest
In early May, employees at the Gander Mountain on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg started hanging "going out of business" and "liquidation sale" signs on the store windows. While the Gander Mountain brand is going out of business, WDAM 7 later found out the retailer was purchased by Marcus Lemonis, owner of Camping World, who is working to keep the current store locations across the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
|Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|I hate rednecks
|228
|Help please
|Mar '17
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC