Hattiesburg Arts Council presents fine art exhibit of Brian Goe and Spence Townsend

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Arts Council invites you to experience the artwork of two dynamic USM Fine Art Alumnus, Brian Goe and Spence Townsend. The opening reception is Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 from 4-6pm, live entertainment will be provided by the band "Kookaburra!?" starting at 5:00pm.

