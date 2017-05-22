Five agencies honor fallen officers during memorial ceremony
Five Pine Belt agencies from Forrest and Lamar counties were honored during the ceremony held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. "I want to celebrate the lives of these folks that gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Dawn Beam, Mississippi Supreme Court Justice and guest speaker.
