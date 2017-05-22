Elvis Fest to offer musical smorgasbord
The King of Rock 'n' Roll's hometown will shake, rattle and roll June 1-4 during the 19th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival. The Fairpark stage will feature rock, soul and more; a new event, Music at the Mill, will be added to the entertainment mix; and Elvis tribute artists will show off their best moves.
