DuPree seeks financial support from Congress on unfunded infrastructure

The National League of Cities has selected Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 18 to testify before Congress on the challenges local governments face in meeting Clean Water Act requirements, as well as balancing environmental protection with economic feasibility. Mayor DuPree's testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, will occur during Infrastructure Week and will focus on "Building 21st Century Infrastructure for America: Improving Water Quality through Integrated Planning."

