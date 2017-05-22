City of Hattiesburg wins two awards from MML
The City Spirit Award was for the city's resilience after the tornado in January. The Public Safety award was for their work transitioning Hattiesburg's homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
