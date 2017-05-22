Calloway leaving the courthouse after her motion was denied

A Hub City woman convicted for her involvement in the murders of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate was back in court Tuesday asking for a new trial. Calloway, 24, was convicted of attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and hindering prosecution on May 3, 2017 for her roles in the 2015 shooting deaths of the two officers.

