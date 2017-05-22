Bellevue officials reach signature goal to file petition
After roughly 20 months of working to gather signatures on a petition to incorporate the city of Bellevue, proposed leaders have met their goal. Potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday to deliver the news.
