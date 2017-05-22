Another suspect pleads guilty in deaths of Deen and Tate

Broderick Kendell Varnado, 27, of Hattiesburg pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were killed May 9, 2015. Varnado hid the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, which was allegedly used by Marvin Banks during the traffic stop that resulted in the deaths of Deen and Tate.

