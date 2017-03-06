Woman starts support group for young breast cancer survivors

Women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40's or younger have a new way to share stories, tips and support one another in the Pine Belt. The Young Survival Coalition , started in 1998 by three women all diagnosed with breast cancer before they were 35, has 160 Face 2 Face networking groups across the country, and Marilessie Stokes started the only one in Hattiesburg.

