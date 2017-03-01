WDAM's Ryan Moore wins Mississippi newsperson of the year
The WDAM 7 News Team is proud to announce that Ryan Moore has been selected as Mississippi newsperson of the year by The Mississippi Associated Press of Broadcasters. "I'm really surprised and honored to win this award," Ryan said.
