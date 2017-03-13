United Christian Academy students donate books to promote literacy in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM
A group of Hattiesburg students is making sure other children throughout the city have access to free books to improve their reading skills. Students from United Christian Academy designed two service projects to donate 320 children's books to other kids who need them.
Source: WDAM
