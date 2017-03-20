This image released by Knopf shows "S...

This image released by Knopf shows "South and West," by Joan Didion.

What is it they say about famous writers? They could publish their grocery list and it would be a best seller? "South and West" is not a grocery list, but a slim book consisting of excerpts from Joan Didion's notebooks jotted down more than 40 years ago. The first - "South" - chronicles a road trip she took with her husband, John Gregory Dunne , in 1970 through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

