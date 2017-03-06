Third party may help create new HPD, ...

Third party may help create new HPD, HFD personnel selection rules

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Three months after a Hattiesburg firefighter questioned promotion practices in his own department, an outside company could be coming to help streamline that process. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilperson Kim Bradley brought in IO Solutions , a human resources consulting firm that specializes in personnel selection, to Monday's city council work session after Chad Legel, the company's President and CEO, met with the command staff of both the police and fire departments earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pretending to be a coach Mar 1 Seck 1
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
do you know this man???? urgent Feb 23 upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan '17 He is a POS 4
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Forrest County was issued at March 07 at 12:00AM CST

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC