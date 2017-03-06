Third party may help create new HPD, HFD personnel selection rules
Three months after a Hattiesburg firefighter questioned promotion practices in his own department, an outside company could be coming to help streamline that process. Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilperson Kim Bradley brought in IO Solutions , a human resources consulting firm that specializes in personnel selection, to Monday's city council work session after Chad Legel, the company's President and CEO, met with the command staff of both the police and fire departments earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
