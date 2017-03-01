Suspect charged in Hattiesburg officer murders back in custody after probation violation
Brodrick Varnado Sr was taken into custody by Mississippi Department of Corrections officers in connection to probation violation Friday morning. Varnado, the final arrest in the officer murders , was jailed on May 27, 2015, and charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
