Suspect charged in Hattiesburg office...

Suspect charged in Hattiesburg officer murders back in custody after probation violation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Brodrick Varnado Sr was taken into custody by Mississippi Department of Corrections officers in connection to probation violation Friday morning. Varnado, the final arrest in the officer murders , was jailed on May 27, 2015, and charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pretending to be a coach Wed Seck 1
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb 28 DontVote 9
do you know this man???? urgent Feb 23 upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan '17 He is a POS 4
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Forrest County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC