Students from around the nation and Canada used their break to volunteer. Source: WDAM

Dozens of college students from across the U.S. and Canada will be in the Hattiesburg-area this month, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity as part of that organization's Collegiate Challenge program. It's a chance for students to help build homes during their spring break.

