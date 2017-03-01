Southern Miss Faculty Participating in Development Institute
Piggybacking on the success of the inaugural Association of College and University Educators Faculty Development Institute last fall, The University of Southern Mississippi has launched a two-pronged approach for the Spring 2017 semester. One program represents a repeat of Active Learning with a new group of 13 faculty members.
