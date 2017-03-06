Source: WLBT

On Tuesday, MEMA will meet with the media to discuss state support to the upcoming water outage in the city. City officials met to discuss the planned water main repair at City Hall Monday that is expected to happen this Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Officials say they expect it to end by Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. MEMA estimates that about 40,000 will be affected by this outage.

