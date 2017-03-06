Source: WLBT
On Tuesday, MEMA will meet with the media to discuss state support to the upcoming water outage in the city. City officials met to discuss the planned water main repair at City Hall Monday that is expected to happen this Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Officials say they expect it to end by Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. MEMA estimates that about 40,000 will be affected by this outage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb '17
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC