Photo credit: USM
Access to health care services provided by The University of Southern Mississippi is becoming more accessible for students along the Mississippi Gulf Coast thanks to the use of telehealth technology. In January, Student Counseling Services, based out of the University's Hattiesburg campus, introduced a new service known as telecounseling to better serve students enrolled in classes at the University's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach and other teaching and research sites on the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar 16
|Hahaha
|227
|Help please
|Mar 16
|Moving
|1
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC