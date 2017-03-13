Online Publication Places Southern Miss Among State's Best Choices
The University of Southern Mississippi has been recognized as one of the state's top institutions of higher learning by BestColleges.com a renowned online resource guide for prospective students and their families. BestColleges.com ranked USM as the top public university in the state for online education and the second best four-year public university in the state overall.
