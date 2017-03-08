On Your Side Investigation: What's in Hattiesburg's water? Source: WDAM
After months of complaints from Hattiesburg residents about discolored water, WDAM 7 News is finding out what's in the city's water, if it's safe to drink and how Hattiesburg city leaders plan to fix it. "If there's one thing that is extremely important to everyone, it's water, and clean, healthy water," said Harry Crumpler III, owner of T-Bones Records and Cafe in Hattiesburg.
