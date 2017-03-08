New York Times Bestselling Author Nat...

New York Times Bestselling Author Nathaniel Philbrick to Speak in Hattiesburg March 23

New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award winner Nathaniel Philbrick will offer remarks during a special event Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg. Philbrick will discuss the nature of his artistic collaboration with artist Wendell Minor, his body of work and take questions from the audience.

