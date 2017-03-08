New York Times Bestselling Author Nathaniel Philbrick to Speak in Hattiesburg March 23
New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award winner Nathaniel Philbrick will offer remarks during a special event Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg. Philbrick will discuss the nature of his artistic collaboration with artist Wendell Minor, his body of work and take questions from the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb '17
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC