Murder trial opens for officer in 6-year-old boy's shooting

A trial for a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old autistic boy's shooting opened Monday with jurors hearing vastly different portrayals of the child's father and his role in the deadly confrontation. A prosecutor told jurors that Derrick Stafford and another deputy city marshal weren't in any danger when they fired a barrage of bullets at a car, killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father in Marksville on the night of Nov. 3, 2015.

