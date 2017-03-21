Millennials leap across partisan divide in Jackson
Jeramey Anderson , D-Moss Point, and Toby Barker , R-Hattiesburg, started the coalition of lawmakers under the age of 40 with the help of the Millennial Action Project , a national organization that is trying to end partisanship and gridlock in legislatures across the country. Anderson and Barker seemed to have one thing in common when they met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar 16
|Hahaha
|227
|Help please
|Mar 16
|Moving
|1
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC