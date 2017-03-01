Meth, Pot, Gun, Counterfeit Cash Found In Car

Two Mississippi residents were charged with various offenses after a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, counterfeit money and a handgun were found in a car pulled over Wednesday on Volunteer Drive. Richard Ferrer, 34, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was charged by agents of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver in a school zone, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to deliver in a school zone, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.