MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Hattiesburg
The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped a job site in Hattiesburg. Ramsey Pittman, 21, is serving five years for burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Marion County.
