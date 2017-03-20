Mattress Express and Christian Services team up to deliver beds to tornado victims
A nonprofit organization and a mattress company teamed up to make sure the children displaced by the Jan 21 tornado have a place to rest soundly. Mattress Express donated mattresses, headboards, foot boards, and nightstands in hopes of delivering a peace of mind and relaxation for families affected by the storm.
