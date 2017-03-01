'Life-changing chicken' coming to Mississippi
Construction will begin soon on the first of six restaurant locations for a franchise new to Mississippi that promises "life changing chicken." Father and son franchisees Ricky Bagwell and David Bagwell will build the first Slim Chickens store in Ridgeland.
