Kiln Business Council meets tonight
Cathy Wilson, newly elected President of the Hancock Chamber, and consultant for Hancock County School System, will be the featured speaker at the Wednesday, March 15 meeting of the Kiln Business Council. Cathy holds a degree in Chemical Engineering, and is largely responsible for the strides made in the Hancock Schools.
