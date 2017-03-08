Judge sentences man to prison for 2014 Hattiesburg murder
Jamarcus Pettigrew pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder on Feb. 28. Pettigrew was originally indicted for murder, and he has yet to be sentenced. Brandon McNair also pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and entered a plea on Oct. 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
