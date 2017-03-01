Inaugural Clyde Kennard Lecture Series begins March 23
An upcoming lecture series named after Clyde Kennard is a collaborative initiative sponsored by the College of Arts and Letters at The University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Humanities Council , Historic Eureka School and Freedom50 Research Group, an interdisciplinary cohort of Southern Miss professors. The three-part series will present critical perspectives of the Clyde Kennard case in relation to racial progress at Southern Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|18 hr
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Tue
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC