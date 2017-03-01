Inaugural Clyde Kennard Lecture Serie...

Inaugural Clyde Kennard Lecture Series begins March 23

An upcoming lecture series named after Clyde Kennard is a collaborative initiative sponsored by the College of Arts and Letters at The University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Humanities Council , Historic Eureka School and Freedom50 Research Group, an interdisciplinary cohort of Southern Miss professors. The three-part series will present critical perspectives of the Clyde Kennard case in relation to racial progress at Southern Miss.

