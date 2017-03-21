Hub City officials aim to lower cost of public safety complex, construction date undetermined

The city of Hattiesburg has relocated the police department and with that final move, plans to move forward with the city's new multi-million-dollar public safety complex hang in the balance. On Monday, the city cut the ribbon on the $3.3 million temporary facility located on Klondyke Street, which was one of the last steps to move forward with the complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.