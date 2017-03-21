Hub City officials aim to lower cost of public safety complex, construction date undetermined
The city of Hattiesburg has relocated the police department and with that final move, plans to move forward with the city's new multi-million-dollar public safety complex hang in the balance. On Monday, the city cut the ribbon on the $3.3 million temporary facility located on Klondyke Street, which was one of the last steps to move forward with the complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar 16
|Hahaha
|227
|Help please
|Mar 16
|Moving
|1
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC