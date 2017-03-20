HPD cuts ribbon on temporary facility
The Hattiesburg Police Department now has a new place they can call their own, and they celebrated with a ribbon cutting and tour Monday. The William "Bill" Russell Municipal Building, located at 300 Klondyke Street in Hattiesburg, will serve as the city's temporary police department.
