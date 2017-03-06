Hattiesburg Zoo/Photo Credit: WDAM
Hattiesburg Zoo is reintroducing its Adopt an Animal program to connect visitors with its animals and to raise animal care funds. Adopt an Animal, which has been unavailable for the past few years, has been revived to include the zoo's new animals and different package benefits.
