Hattiesburg couple to receive award in California. Photo credit WDAM
Hattiesburg same-sex couple Kathy Garner and Susan Hrostowski will be honored on Sunday, March 12, at the SFGMC 2017 Crescendo Gala with the Human Rights Champion Award. The last person to receive this award was Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
