Forrest Co. man charged in alleged peeping tom incident
Jerry Wayne Nobles, 54, was arrested Wednesday night at his home in Dixie, by members of the Forrest County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force. Nobles was charged with one count of voyeurism/peeping tom and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
