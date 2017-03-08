Female engineers teach high school gi...

Female engineers teach high school girls about careers

Female engineers from Mississippi Power taught high school girls about careers in engineering Wednesday at the company's iCan! Girls in Engineering conference in Hattiesburg. Sumrall High School juniors and seniors learned about different types of engineering through hands-on projects like making lip gloss, bath salts, shoes, circuits and cars.

