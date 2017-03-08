Female engineers teach high school girls about careers
Female engineers from Mississippi Power taught high school girls about careers in engineering Wednesday at the company's iCan! Girls in Engineering conference in Hattiesburg. Sumrall High School juniors and seniors learned about different types of engineering through hands-on projects like making lip gloss, bath salts, shoes, circuits and cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb '17
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC