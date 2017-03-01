DuBard School to Host Missing Links i...

DuBard School to Host Missing Links in Academics Workshop

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting Missing Links in Academics, a two-day workshop for educators March 7-8 on the Hattiesburg campus. The workshop will focus on multisensory teaching-learning strategies to help traditional learners and students with special needs reach their fullest potential.

