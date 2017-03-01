Deadline approaching for USM's Summer...

Deadline approaching for USM's Summer Gifted Studies Program

WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The University of Southern Mississippi's EAGLE Summer Gifted Studies Program will be held June 11-16, and EAGLE Day Program for Young Gifted Students is set for June 12-16. Sponsored by the USM's Frances Karnes Center for Gifted Studies, the registration deadline for both is March 31, and space is limited.

