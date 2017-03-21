David Alexander was charged after allegedly biting someone's lip off. Source: HPD, Weather Channel.
A Hub City man, who became a viral internet sensation is behind bars for allegedly biting off part of a woman's lip. David Alexander, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault for a crime that allegedly occurred in late February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar 16
|Hahaha
|227
|Help please
|Mar 16
|Moving
|1
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC